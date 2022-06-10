100-Word Edit: Let’s douse the Flames

There is only one way to ensure peace and harmony in the society – respect every religion, faith & belief without mocking and taunting the deities, people revered by the communities, rituals and religious practices.

No religion should be considered as a soft target. Atheists & Reformists should stay away from religious debates and heavy criticism. They should focus more on development & social reforms.

Poisonous TV debates should be avoided. Intelligence agencies must keep a close watch on hate-mongers from all communities and political parties and launch a crackdown if needed.

We all have equal responsibilities to douse the flames.