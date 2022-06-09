In Pics: Odisha’s First Luxury Houseboat ‘Garuda’ flagged off in Chilika

The luxury houseboat is being operated by Vikash Eco Resorts at Chilika.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha’s First Luxury Houseboat ‘Garuda’ flagged off in Chilika
Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Odisha’s first luxury houseboat ‘Garuda’ in Barkul, Chilika in a virtual mode in presence of Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra.

‘Garuda’ is a two floors housing boat with two suite rooms, four premium rooms, a restaurant and a bar and an Open Air Lobby for meetings/conferences.

The cruise will provide a five-star experience to the Tourists.

The tour packages will cover Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining areas of Gahirmatha Wildlife Sanctuary with an overnight stay along with full board meals and cruising.

The project has come up with an investment of Rs 3 crore. The project was indigenously designed, developed and manufactured in Barkul, Odisha.

