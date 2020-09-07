100-Word Edit: Lest we forget Barsha Swony Case

By Sagar Satapathy
Barsha-Swony-Rajashree
201

We had jumped the gun when Barsha Swony Choudhury filed domestic violence case against her husband Rajashree Mohanty and in-laws in 2013. Her father-in-law and former Minister Raghunath Mohanty, was sacked from BJD. The family was put behind the bars.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Nadda thrashes Odisha Govt; Nirmala applies…

100-Word Edit: SSR Case revolves around Drug Angle

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Barsha fought that case tooth and nail while the media portrayed the Mohanty family as villains. 3 years later in 2016. Barsha reunited with her husband and returned to the in-law’s house.

Whatever happens to Anubhav Mohanty- Barsha Priyadarshini case, we need to exercise restraint and let them fight their own battle. We never know what’s in store for them.

Sagar Satapathy 296 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!