Odisha records 3861 Covid-19 Cases; 767 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 3861 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 127892 including 30919 active cases and 96364 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has inceased to 8.55% on September 7 as compared to 7.56% on September 6. Odisha has tested 45,165 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 38,165 Antigen Tests, 6,836 RT-PCR Tests and 164 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3861 new cases, 2278 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1583 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 767 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam and 1 each from Balesore, Khordha (Bhubaneswar), Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 556. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 207 in Ganjam, 76 in Khordha, 38 in Cuttack, 29 in Rayagada and 14 in Nayagarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 56 (Balasore), Male 53 (Bhubaneswar), Female 70 (Cuttack), Male 38, Male 52, Male 59 (All Ganjam), Male 55 (Kalahandi), Male 70 (Koraput), Male 55 (Nayagarh) and Male 60 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (386), Jajpur (285), Puri (200), Jharsuguda (199), Bargarh (176) and Rayagada (153).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (767), Cuttack (386), Jajpur (285), Puri (200), Jharsuguda (199), Bargarh (176), Rayagada (153), Mayurbhanj (122), Angul (120), Sonepur (117), Balasore (105), Sundargarh (96), Ganjam (91), Jagatsinghpur (86), Koraput (86), Kendrapada (83), Sambalpur (77), Balangir (75), Dhenkanal (74), Bhadrak (74), Keonjhar (66), Nayagarh (57), Nuapada (48), Nabarangpur (44), Malkangiri (33), Kalahandi (28), Kandhamal (25), Boudh (22), Gajapati (14), and Deogarh (12).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (3 from Ganjam and 1 each from Balesore, Khordha (Bhubaneswar), Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2590.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 6: 45,165.

➡️ State Pool: 140