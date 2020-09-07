Odisha Minister Jyoti Panigrahi tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Minister for Tourism (MoS) and OLLC (Odia Language, Literature and Culture), Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last 7 days, to isolate themselves.

Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi is the fourth Odisha Minister after Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh, Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian to be infected with Coronavirus.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

