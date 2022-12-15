100-Word Edit: Kosal State Demand may gain Momentum

With Supreme Court rejecting the demand for a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court, people in Western Odisha feel dejected and snubbed. Although misconduct of the agitating lawyers and violent protests, are attributed to SC’s decision, it has been a long-standing demand of the locals too.

People of Western Odisha are unable to take this rejection lightly. This ruling may strengthen the demand for a Kosal State in the region.

With general elections due in 2023-2024, various organisations in Western Odisha may go for the kill with the separate state demand. Situation may aggravate further in the coming days.