TNI News Headlines – December 15, 2022

⏺️ Mobile phones banned for servitors, officials inside Puri Jagannath temple from January 1: SJTA.

⏺️ Lawyers’ agitation over High Court Bench: Sambalpur Bar Association President among 8 held, total arrest rises to 23.

⏺️ A delegation of Odisha BJP MPs meets Union Health Mini ster Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi, seeks his intervention to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the State.

⏺️ Raising the issue in Parliament, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari seeks CBI probe into Archana Nag case.

⏺️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deploy drones to tackle mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar.

⏺️ India likely to test fire Agni-5, a long-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile today: Reports.

⏺️ Bihar: The death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy rises to 39. ⏺️ Low pressure forms over Southeast Bay of Bengal, likely to become well-marked in next 12 hours.

⏺️ Number of International Airports in India rise to 30: Civil Aviation Minister V.K. Singh.

⏺️ Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to isolate in bunker as a major flu outbreak affected several Kremlin officials: Report.