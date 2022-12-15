Tomando Police Sub-Inspector lands in Vigilance Net

TNI Bureau: The officials of the Vigilance Directorate on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Abhimanyu Chaudhury, a sub-inspector (SI) of Tomando Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

Choudhury has been found in possession of property worth over Rs 3 crore.

During house searches so far, Odisha Vigilance has unearthed the following assets in the name of Choudhury and his family members:

1) One four storeyed building at Unit-18 Paiknagar, Bhubaneswar with about 10,000 sqft built up area. The valuation appears to be about Rs.1.5 crore. However, Technical team of Odisha Vigilance is carrying out measurements to assess the value.

2) One single-storeyed building at Nachhipur under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh.

3) 8 plots including 7 plots in prime area in and around Bhubaneswar and 1 plot at Nachhipur under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

4) Bank deposits approx Rs.78.80 Lakhs.

5) Cash over Rs.1.75 Lakh.

6) 3 two wheelers.

Searches are continuing. Further report follows.