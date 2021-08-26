100-Word Edit: For Kerala, Festivals more IMPORTANT than Life

Kerala reports 31,445 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours - 68% of the total cases in the country.

By Sagar Satapathy
On August 25, Kerala reported 24,296 Covid cases – 65% of the total cases in the country. Cases went up to 31,445 the following day – 68% of the total csses in India.

What went wrong? Collapse of so-called Kerala Model of Covid Management, has stunned the entire nation. Seems the State gives more importance to festivals than life.

Earlier Eid and now Onam, massive celebrations continued across Kerala, flouting Covid guidelines and spreading Coronavirus. The Government does not want to learn from the mistakes and so do the people. From a ‘Model State’, Kerala has become the Covid Hotbed of India.

Also Read: The Failed Kerala Model

