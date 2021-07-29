100-Word Edit: The Failed Kerala Model

Once hailed as the ‘Best Model State’ in the fight against Corona, Kerala has failed the Nation today. Whether the festival relations in the past or the 3-day Bakri-Eid relaxations this month, Kerala Government put religious belief above human lives.

For the last two days, Kerala has been reporting 22,000+ new Covid cases – more than 50% of India’s total cases. Kerala Govt has decided to impose complete lockdown in the State this weekend. But, it’s too late now.

Sacrifice… This is what required from everyone during this difficult time of Corona Pandemic unless things are linked to lives and livelihood.