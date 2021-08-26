Google Translate “kills” TOLO News Reporter Ziar Yaad

While TOLO News, the leading Afghan News Channel, reported that its reporter Ziar Khan Yaad was beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul, people who did not know Persian language, took the help of Google Translate, which showed “beaten” as “killed”.

As the news of Ziar Khan Yaad spread like bush fire across the world, the reporter tweeted an hour later with a clarification in English, “I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City while reporting. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.”

As per the TOLO News tweet, Reporter Ziar Yaad was badly beaten while reporting on poverty and unemployment at Haji Yaqub intersection in Kabul.

TOLO News had tweeted in Persian: لت‌و کوب یک خبرنگار طلوع‌نیوز از سوی طالبان در کابل Google Translator shows it as “TOLOnews reporter killed by Taliban in Kabul” while Microsoft Translator shows the correct one, “Taliban beat up TOLOnews reporter in Kabul”.

لت‌و کوب یک خبرنگار طلوع‌نیوز از سوی طالبان در کابلhttps://t.co/giJkqslRPA pic.twitter.com/vtPIduFIdE — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked

Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.The The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint — Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) August 26, 2021

Further details are awaited.