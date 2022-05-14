100-Word-Edit: Kashmiri Pandits left in the Lurch

The abrogation of Article 370 hardly brought any respite to the Kashmiri Pandits who are still hounded on their own soil. The terror activities continue unabated in the Valley.

Terrorists in Kashmir kill everyone irrespective of their religion or creed. They are targeting Elected Representatives, Government Employees and even the poor workers and street vendors.

Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit and lathicharge on the demonstrators who were protesting against the gruesome killing, eroded the trust in the present day government, which gets all the mileage, but do little for the people who have been suffering for more than 3 decades.