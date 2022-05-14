Morning News Insight – May 14, 2022
India script Thomas Cup history, beat Denmark 3-2 in thriller to reach maiden final.
➡️Odisha reports 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 131.
➡️Brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore seized in Puri, drug peddler arrested.
➡️Villagers attack police team from Malkangiri during raid over ganja smuggling at Matikhal in Koraput district.
➡️Rayagada excise superintendent Nina Beura arrested. She was caught with unaccounted cash of Rs 6 lakh in a car near Khordha.
➡️India reports 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 recoveries and 11 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 18,096.
➡️Company owners arrester 27 died in Delhi’s massive Mundka fire incident.
➡️More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up.
➡️India bans wheat exports with immediate effect to manage the overall food security of the country.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey.
➡️BSF troops spotted a Pakistani drone at around 4.45 a.m. today near the International Border in Arnia Sector of R.S. Pura.
➡️Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Indian Premier League.
➡️New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19.
➡️North Korea reports 21 more ‘Fever’ deaths amid Covid outbreak.
