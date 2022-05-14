Morning News Insight – May 14, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 131.

➡️ Brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore seized in Puri, drug peddler arrested.

➡️ Villagers attack police team from Malkangiri during raid over ganja smuggling at Matikhal in Koraput district.

➡️ Rayagada excise superintendent Nina Beura arrested. She was caught with unaccounted cash of Rs 6 lakh in a car near Khordha.

➡️ India reports 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 recoveries and 11 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 18,096.

➡️ Company owners arrester 27 died in Delhi’s massive Mundka fire incident.

➡️ More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India bans wheat exports with immediate effect to manage the overall food security of the country.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey.

➡️ BSF troops spotted a Pakistani drone at around 4.45 a.m. today near the International Border in Arnia Sector of R.S. Pura.

➡️ India script Thomas Cup history, beat Denmark 3-2 in thriller to reach maiden final.

➡️Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Indian Premier League.

➡️ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19.