Evening News Insight – July 16, 2022

🔹 552 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1284235.

🔹 Out of 361 new Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district, 353 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 11 07.

🔹 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) asks owners of business establishments, fuel stations to put up ‘No mask no entry/no mask no goods’ signages.

🔹 Six persons died due to diarrhoea; Health Minister Naba Das orders Rayagada CDMO to send team of specialised doctors to Kashipur.

🔹 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) starts working in Kotia, Koraput. Hostel and Free Bus services available for the students.

🔹 Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) Class 10 result to be declared tomorrow.

🔹 NDA nominates West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of India.

🔹 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to support Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Election.

🔹 Opposition’s Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha cancels his Mumbai visit scheduled today after Uddhav Thackeray announced support to NDA Nominee Droupadi Murmu. 🔹 Godavari flood: Indian Navy conducts rescue, relief oporations in marooned villages in Andhra’s Eluru. 🔹 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gives job appointment letters to 10,000+ aspirants.

🔹 Chhattisgarh : TS Singhdeo resigns from the post of Panchayat & Rural Development Minister.

🔹 Kerala High Court allows abortion for teenage Pocso victim.

🔹 Sri Lankans abroad send dollars to crisis-hit nation after Rajapaksa flees.