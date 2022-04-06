100-Word Edit: It’s the turn of Haldiram’s to be Hounded

Some vested interests are using the sacred word ‘Hindutva’ as part of their divisive and destructive agenda, disturbing peace and harmony in the society.

The recent incident of a “TV Channel” hounding Haldiram’s just because they printed some descriptions on their food packets in Urdu/Arabic and calling it as a conspiracy against the Hindus during Navratri, amounts to fuelling communal passion.

While condemning the heckling of Haldiram’s staff, Social Media users sought to draw attention to the fact that Haldiram’s exports food packets to the Middle East and text was in Arabic. But, people with divisive agenda hardly bother.