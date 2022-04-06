Al-Qaeda Chief seeks to provoke Indian Muslims

Insight Bureau: In a major cause of concern, Al Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has appealed to the Muslims residing in India to raise their voice on the hijab controversy that recently rocked Karnataka.

In a video message, Zawahiri said the hijab controversy brought the reality of ‘Hindu India’ and its democracy to the fore.

In a nine-minute video released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, Zawahiri praised Muskan Khan, the burqa-clad protestor who came to the limelight after yelling “Allahu Akbar” slogans at Hindu students in Udupi during the hijab protests.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the video titled “The Noble Woman of India”, which carried an infographic depicting Muskan Zainab Khan, Zawahiri recited and dedicated a poem he had composed to praise Khan.

The jihadi terrorist said he learned about Muskan Khan from videos and social media. Referring to Muskan Khan as ‘sister’, the Al-Qaeda chief said he was so moved by her act, especially the raising of “cries of Takbeer”. Impressed by her chanting provocative Islamic slogans, Ayman al-Zawahiri said he decided to write a poem.

Zawahiri also targeted those countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have banned the hijab. He called them allies of western countries.

Notably, this video cleared the air on rumors of Zawahiri’s death who has been in command of Al Qaeda since the assassination of Osama bin Laden. He is alive and keeping a close eye on all the latest developments in India and the neighboring countries.