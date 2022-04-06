India toughens stand on Bucha Killings

Insight Bureau: India has condemned the killings of more than 300 civilians in the Ukrainian town Bucha and called for an independent probe into the matter. Civilians living in Bucha were killed by the Russian Armed forces after the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Strongly condemning the Bucha massacre, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday backed the call for an independent investigation, saying that it is an extremely serious matter.

During a debate on the situation in Ukraine in Lok Sabha, Jaishankar asserted that if India has chosen a side, it has chosen the “side of peace”.

Earlier, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, TS Tirumurti, while speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine said that India has continued to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and has called for an immediate cease of violence.

India condemned the Bucha killings at UNSC and said that the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. India also called for an independent investigation into the matter.

India at the UN also said that the country has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, including medicines and other essential relief materials.

Notably, more than 300 bodies were found dead with their hands bound in Bucha. Their flesh was burned and the victims were shot in the back of the head. Hundreds of civilians were found dead on the roads, by their homes, and in mass graves.

The targeted killings which Russia tried to cover have caused an uproar all over the world, forcing nations to address the issue at UNSC.