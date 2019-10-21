Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: It’s all about Victory Margin in Bijepur

By TNI Bureau

Bijepur got a dubious distinction of going into polls 3rd time in less than 2 years. But, people still “showed” enthusiasm to vote in large numbers. Polling is over. It’s time for results now. Who will in Bijepur? If we believe the Political Pundits, result is a foregone conclusion. And, the debate is on the victory margin.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: BJP’s IT Strategy fails to impress in…

100-Word Edit: Desperate Attempt to discredit Dharmendra…

Analysts call it a “friendly contest” between BJD and BJP, while Congress has virtually given up without a good fight. Since Naveen Patnaik has vacated the seat, it’s speculated that BJD’s victory margin in Bijepur will decline, but they would retain the seat.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!