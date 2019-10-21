Burla Doctor made a youth do sit-ups in presence of Police, Video goes viral

TNI Bureau: A doctor of VIMSAR verbally abused & forced a youth to do sit-ups in presence of police in the hospital premises at VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla.

A video of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

However, Medicos of VIMSAR alleged that the incident occurred after police nabbed one of the two youths who beat up Assistant Professor in Neurosurgery department A S Patjoshi in the OPD on Sunday after the doctor refused to go with them to a private nursing home.

In this regard, DIG (South Western Range), Himanshu Lal assured to take action against the guilty.