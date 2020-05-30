100-Word Edit: Hemant Soren shows the Way…

At a time when many States are reluctant to bear even train fare of the Migrant Workers, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren set the right precedent by arranging special chartered flights to bring back stranded labourers.

Jharkhand became the first State in India to use special flights to ferry Migrants when two Chartered Flights (SpiceJet & IndiGo) were used to bring back 60 persons from difficult terrains of Leh (Ladakh) to Ranchi via Delhi.

This is not the last case. Hemant Soren is now planning to bring back more Migrants from Andamans and other parts of the country using special flights.