100-Word Edit: Sonu Sood’s Gift to Jagannath’s Odisha

By TNI Bureau
On 2nd August 2019, he visited Srimandir in Puri and tweeted, “Blessings for everyone straight from Jaganath temple In Puri”. Mahaprabhu certainly blessed him as the Nation now hails Sonu Sood as ‘Messiah’ of Migrant Workers.

While he shot into fame for arranging buses to send thousands of migrant workers back their native places from Mumbai & other parts of the country, his move to airlift 169 stranded Odisha girls from Kerala to Bhubaneswar, earned him more appreciation.

What leading Industrialists and Super Rich failed to do, Sonu has done today for Jagannath’s Odisha with the right intent and determination.

