India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

TNI Bureau: With the biggest single-day jump of 7,964 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 1,73,763 in India.

Total number of active Covid-19 cases in the Country now stands at 86,422 while 82,369 people have cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 11,264 patients have recovered. With this, around 47.40% patients have recovered in India so far.

India has emerged as the ninth most affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.