100-Word Edit: Geelani departs; Kashmir remains with India

The traitor has departed. With his death, Pakistan haa lost its last man standing in Kashmir. Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s body was draped in Pakistani flag, but it symbolised the defeat of Pakistan in Kashmir, yet again.

Geelani sent his kids abroad for better education and luxurious life, but provoked other children of Kashmir to take up arms and die.

“Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, he had declared several times. His dream could not be fulfilled as India remained strong and united. Syed Ali Shah Geelani left at the age of 92, but Kashmir still remains and will remain with India forever.