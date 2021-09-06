100-Word Edit: Geelani departs; Kashmir remains with India

"Kashmir Banega Pakistan", he had declared several times. His dream could not be fulfilled as India remained strong and united.

By Sagar Satapathy
Syed Ali Shah Geelani Kashmir Pakistan
172

The traitor has departed. With his death, Pakistan haa lost its last man standing in Kashmir. Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s body was draped in Pakistani flag, but it symbolised the defeat of Pakistan in Kashmir, yet again.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: One Crore Covid Vaccination in a Day

100-Word Edit: America Under Attack

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Geelani sent his kids abroad for better education and luxurious life, but provoked other children of Kashmir to take up arms and die.

“Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, he had declared several times. His dream could not be fulfilled as India remained strong and united. Syed Ali Shah Geelani left at the age of 92, but Kashmir still remains and will remain with India forever.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.