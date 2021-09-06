TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 609 new Covid cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 122 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.93%. 763 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

65,268 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,055 .

Khordha reported 188 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 113 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 6, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -609

🔶 0-18 years: 122

🔶 New Deaths – 8

🔶 New Recoveries – 763

🔶 Samples Tested – 65,268 (72,412 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.93% (1.11% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (188), Cuttack (113), Balasore (31), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (21), Puri (20).

🔷 New Audited Deaths – Khordha (3), Ganjam (2), Puri (2), Balasore (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18477132

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1012167

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 997063

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6996

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,055