Odisha Covid Analysis – September 6, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.93%. 763 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Covid Analysis – September 6, 2021
165

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 609 new Covid cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 122 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.93%. 763 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

65,268 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,055 .

Khordha reported 188 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 113 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 6, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -609
🔶 0-18 years: 122
🔶 New Deaths – 8
🔶 New Recoveries – 763
🔶 Samples Tested – 65,268 (72,412  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.93% (1.11%  Yesterday)

Related Posts

Corruption in CCTV Purchase? Odisha BJP ups the Ante

TNI Evening News Headlines – September 5, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (188), Cuttack (113), Balasore (31), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (21), Puri (20).

🔷 New Audited Deaths  – Khordha (3), Ganjam (2), Puri (2), Balasore (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18477132
🔶 Total Positive Cases -1012167
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 997063
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6996
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,055

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.