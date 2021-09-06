Odisha Covid Analysis – September 6, 2021
TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 609 new Covid cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 122 cases belong to 0-18 years.
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.93%. 763 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
65,268 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,055 .
Khordha reported 188 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 113 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases -609
🔶 0-18 years: 122
🔶 New Deaths – 8
🔶 New Recoveries – 763
🔶 Samples Tested – 65,268 (72,412 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.93% (1.11% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (188), Cuttack (113), Balasore (31), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (21), Puri (20).
🔷 New Audited Deaths – Khordha (3), Ganjam (2), Puri (2), Balasore (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18477132
🔶 Total Positive Cases -1012167
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 997063
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6996
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,055
