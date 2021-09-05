Corruption in CCTV Purchase...Odisha BJP ups the Ante

Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with serious allegations of corruption in the purchase of CCTV cameras for police stations across Odisha through Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

Quoting the RTI report, the party claimed that CCTV cameras were purchased with an exorbitant price. While only Rs 6 lakh required to set up CCTV surveillance system at each police station, the government paid Rs 15 lakh, the party said.

The Odisha government had placed orders through OCAC for purchase of CCTV systems from Mumbai-based Crystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 104.96 crore. 593 Police Stations in the State were covered under this programme.

The BJP wondered how Rs 15 lakh each were paid for the CCTV Surveillance System that included just 8 bullet cameras and 12 dome cameras whereas the same system is available in the open market at Rs 6 lakh.

“Total cost of the project was not more than Rs 40 crore, but the government spent Rs 104.96 crore. There is a huge corruption in this procurement process and the order should be withdrawn immediately,” said the party.