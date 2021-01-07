100-Word Edit: Fragile Democracy in America

Lawmakers call for Trump's impeachment.

By Sagar Satapathy
US Capitol Trump America
The World looked on in horror as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed into the Capitol Hill tonight, bringing disgrace to Democracy in America forever.

US Capitol Trump AmericaFour people died while several others got injured. The gun wounds may heal soon, but the wounds of America won’t. The Capitol Hill was finally secured, but US Democracy was held hostage and ‘national shame’ gripped America.

Twitter and Facebook had to block Trump whose provocative posts became a big problem for the Nation and World as well.

America really needs to work hard to preserve its “fragile democracy” by discarding “selfish leaders”.

