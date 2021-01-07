TNI Morning News Headlines – January 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 230 Covid-19 cases including 134 quarantine and 96 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 331151 including 327008 recoveries & 2202 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 30 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (24).

➡️ Liquor Consumption allowed at ‘ON’ Shops across Odisha.

➡️ Religious places reopen in Cuttack after 9 months.

➡️ Bird flu scare in Khordha district after hundreds of chickens died at a poultry farm in Badaberan in Begunia area.

➡️ BJP Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari meets families of BJP leader Kulamani Baral & his associate Dibyasingha Baral.

➡️ 200 grams of Brown Sugar worth Rs 20 Lakh seized, 2 arrested in Puri.

➡️ Migratory Bird Census begins at Hirakud Dam Reservoir

India News

➡️ India records 20,346 new COVID-19 cases and 222 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,03,95,278 including 2,28,083 active cases, 1,00,16,859 cured cases & 1,50,336 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 6th January is 17,84,00,995 including 9,37,590 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) files police complaint against Sonu Sood for allegedly converting Juhu residential building into hotel without BMC’s permission.

➡️ Rajasthan’s Mount Abu recorded minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius today: IMC, Jaipur.

➡️ Farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws hold tractor rally at Ghazipur border near Delhi. Security tightened at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal toll plaza in Haryana.

➡️ Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Minister KK Ramachandran passes away at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was 78.

➡️ Sensex rises over 225 points, currently at 48,399; Nifty at 14,220.

➡️ 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Diglipur: National Center for Seismology (NCS).

World News

➡️ 4 people died as Donald Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol in Washington DC. Police say 52 have been arrested.

➡️ White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration.

➡️ After Twitter, Facebook and Instagram block Trump after mob storms Capitol Hill.