100-Word Edit: Exit Polls indicate Mixed Results

Gujarat was the most important state for the ruling BJP. And, if we believe the exit polls, the party will retain the state with a much better show than 2017 at the cost of the declining Congress.

AAP is getting substantial percentage of votes, but it may not be transferred into seats. However, in Delhi, AAP is going to snatch the MCD from the saffron party, which is a big gain indeed.

Himachal Pradesh is a close call. While the exit polls predict a tough fight with slight edge to BJP, Congress seems to be doing well thanks to anti-incumbency.