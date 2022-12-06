100-Word Edit: Who is winning Padampur?

By Sagar Satapathy

Riding high on its mega micro management in Padampur Assembly Bypoll at the panchayat level, CM Naveen Patnaik’s physical campaign first time since 2019 and unprecedented polling percentage of 81.29%, ruling BJD is confident of a huge win.

The polling percentage went up to 81.29% from 79.05% in 2019. The BJD sources are confident of 15,000-20,000+ victory margin while some believe it may go beyond 25,000.

On the other hand, BJP is confident of sailing through by 5,000-10,000 votes saying people of Padampur have rejected the BJD and voted for Pradip Purohit.

Silent Voters and Congress Voters hold the key.

