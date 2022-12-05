TNI News Headlines – December 05, 2022

⏺️ Padampur Bypoll: Record 80.5% voter turnout till 6.00 PM.

⏺️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends the all-party meeting on G20 in New Delhi.

⏺️ ED to take Archana Nag’s remand for 7 days instead of 15 days. Archana wants CBI probe into allegations against her.

⏺️ PM Narendra Modi c hairs the all-party meeting called by the Centre as India assumed the G20 Presidency. The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency started in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday.

⏺️ Gujarat Elections: 58.80% voter turnout recorded till 53 PM in the second and the last phase of the poll.

⏺️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben Modi cast vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls in Gandhinagar.

⏺️ Cyclonic storm: IMD predicts heavy rainfall spell over Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh

⏺️ India fined 80% match fee for slow over-rate in one-wicket loss to Bangladesh in first ODI.

⏺️ Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rocks Bay of Bengal.

⏺️ Russia to provide oil to Pakistan at discounted rate.