TNI News Headlines – December 05, 2022

⏺️Padampur Bypoll: Record 80.5% voter turnout till 6.00 PM.
⏺️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends the all-party meeting on G20 in New Delhi.
⏺️ED to take Archana Nag’s remand for 7 days instead of 15 days. Archana wants CBI probe into allegations against her.
⏺️PM Narendra Modi chairs the all-party meeting called by the Centre as India assumed the G20 Presidency. The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency started in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday.
⏺️Gujarat Elections: 58.80% voter turnout recorded till 53 PM in the second and the last phase of the poll.
⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben Modi cast vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls in Gandhinagar.
⏺️Cyclonic storm: IMD predicts heavy rainfall spell over Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh
⏺️India fined 80% match fee for slow over-rate in one-wicket loss to Bangladesh in first ODI.
⏺️Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rocks Bay of Bengal.
⏺️Russia to provide oil to Pakistan at discounted rate.
⏺️Ukrainian officials report missile attacks across country in latest barrage of Russian strikes.
