100-Word Edit: Endgame Yediyurappa!!!

Call it his highhandedness or authoritarian approach, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is facing the worst revolt of his career. And, this time, he may find it difficult to survive this onslaught, as even many leaders at the centre are also not happy with his way of functioning.

BJP has deployed experienced Arun Singh to douse the flames in Karnataka. But, this time, many MLAs and Kannada leaders have turned adamant as they know it’s make or break for them.

Troubleshooter Arun Singh has a tough task in hand. Let’s see whether he manages to calm down the passions or not.