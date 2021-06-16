Puri Srimandir to remain closed for Public till July 25

TNI Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri has announced that devotees will not be allowed into the shrine until July 25 due to an upsurge in the new Covid-19 cases.

However, all daily rituals will continue as usual with help of servitors and temple officials and reopening of the temple for the devotees will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, informed the SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar.

The SJTA Chief further said that the Snana Purnima rituals of Trinity will be conducted sans devotees on June 24.