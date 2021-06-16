No Decision yet on Rs 4 lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of Covid Deceased

Many social media users claim that the Centre is offering Rs 4 lakh in compensation to families of those who have lost loved ones to COVID 19. This is not true. The government is not offering any such compensation as on today. But, the requests are under consideration.

The claim is accompanied with a document. “Fill the form of common people who died due to COVID-19 and submit it to the DM office. The state government will give them a grant of Rs 4 lakh from the National Disaster Fund. Inform the relatives and friends around you so that the family can get some help in this disaster.” according to the English translation of the claim.



Fact Check: Initially, the government said in 2020 that COVID-19 would be treated as a notified disaster for the purposes of providing assistance under the SDRF and paying an ex-gratia for all COVID fatalities. The notice also announced financial support for COVID-19 patients with hospitalization bills. However, the government notice was withdrawn within hours.

While the Bihar Government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of all Covid-19 deceased in the State, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that it is considering the requests to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the family members of Covid deceased as the demand is “genuine”.