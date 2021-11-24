100-Word Edit: Egg Attack not the Answer

Today’s egg attack on CM Naveen Patnaik’s carcade in Puri while he was returning from the Shilanyas ceremony of Shrimandir Parikrama Project, has raised serious questions on the security arrangements as well as the conduct of the Opposition.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If the BJD workers decide to retaliate, it may be difficult to control the passion and emotion.

The incident has also sent shockwaves across the State. What would have happened had it been a stone or bomb? Why and how the Cops failed to anticipate such an unprecedented attack? Heads may roll, but it has set a bad precedent for the future.