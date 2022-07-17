100-Word Edit: Dr. Alok Lodh pays the Price

As you sow, so shall you reap. The half-hearted apology was not enough. Dr. Alok Lodh had to pay a price for the outrageous act. The Utkal Hospital bowed to the pressure of Social Media and suspended CEO Lodh pending investigation.

The Social Media outrage started by Senior Journalist Girija Shankar Dash and then taken forward by Writer Rudra Prasanna Rath, Nihar Ranjan Behera, Biswaraj Nayak and others forced Utkal Hospital tender an apology to all Odias for hurting their sentiments.

The rare unity shown to uphold Odia Asmita & Pride, was highly impactful. It also sends a clear message.

