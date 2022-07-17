BJD extends support to NDA’s Vice President Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced to support NDA’s Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over telephone in this regard.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had been a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. He was also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs at the Centre in 1990.

The BJD has already extended its support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and urged all lawmakers in Assembly “cutting across party lines” to extend their support to the state’s daughter.