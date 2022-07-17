BJD extends support to NDA’s Vice President Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJD extends support to NDA’s Vice President Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar
143

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced to support NDA’s Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over telephone in this regard.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had been a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. He was also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs at the Centre in 1990.

Related Posts

Evening News Insight – July 17, 2022

Morning News Insight – July 17, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The BJD has already extended its support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and urged all lawmakers in Assembly “cutting across party lines” to extend their support to the state’s daughter.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.