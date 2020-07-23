100-Word Edit: Don’t Panic over Spike in Covid-19 Cases

People have started panicking with high number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported across the country, including Odisha. Let’s acknowledge the fact aggressive testing and screening have led to such a huge spike.

India is testing over 3.3 lakh to 3.6 lakh samples everyday. Odisha is also testing high number of samples (11,000 mark on July 22). All symptomatic cases are being tracked and tested.

Aggressive Tracking, Testing & prompt Treatment are the key in the fight against COVID-19. That’s what the States and UTs are currently doing. Let’s stay safe by following all Covid-19 guidelines. Say NO to panic.