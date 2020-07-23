Odisha records 643 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
123

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported a record number of 643 COVID-19 recovered cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 14,392.

A record number of 407 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (44) and Balasore (31).

While Odisha has so far reported 21099 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 7,205.

➡️ 643 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 23.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 14,392.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (407) , Khurdha (44), Balasore (31), Mayurbhanj (28), Cuttack (27), Jagatsinghpur (15), Baragarh (14), Kandhamal (14), Dhenkanal (11), Keonjhar (11), Bhadrak (8), Gajapati (6), Balangir (5), Jharsuguda (5), Jajpur (6), Sundergarh (6), Kendrapara (3),  Koraput (3), Sambalpur (2) and Angul (1).

