126 Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar; 35 more from Mancheswar Flour Mill

By Sagarika Satapathy
126

TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,469.

Out of the 126 new cases, 93 cases have been reported from quarantine while 33 are local contact cases.

35 employees (all Male) of Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd, Mancheswar  linked to a previous positive case have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s a division of Rishta Foods.  With this the Covid-19 cases in Mancheswar Flour Mills has gone up to 69. The Mill already sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

9 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Chandrasekharpur near 7th Battalion linked to a previous positive case.

4 employees of Private Hospitals are also tested positive for the virus.

A 1-year-old boy is among the virus infected cases.

As many as 81 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 23):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,469

👉 Recovered Cases – 805

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 651

