100-Word Edit: Disaster in Waiting

Neither Hindus nor Muslims want violence and riots. But, some vested interests and a group of fanatics on both sides indulge in such acts that vitiate the atmosphere further.

We celebrate our festivals by worshiping the deities and following rituals. But, things have changed now. Provoking people from other religion, raising slogans outside their places of worship and even going further to desecrate those, should not be allowed under any circumstances.

When the atmosphere is charged up and polarisation is at its peak, the State Governments are expected to take special care to ensure peace and harmony during religious festivals.