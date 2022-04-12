Know Which Odisha Districts are Covid Free

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: As the Covid cases are on a continuous decline across the State, Odisha reported just 6 new cases yesterday – from 3 districts (Sambalpur 3, Khordja 2, Kendrapada 1). Active cases in the State now stand at 137.

At least 7 districts in Odisha are free of Coronavirus as on today. They include Koraput, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda.

Some other districts which have less than 5 active cases, are Rayagada (1), Balasore (1), Dhenkanal (2), Angul (2), Nuapada (2), Nabarangpur (2), Gajapati (2), Malkangiri (3), Bhadrak (3), Sundargarh (3), Mayurbhanj (3), Kandhamal (4), Ganjam (4), Khordha (4).

3 districts that have maximum active cases, are Sambalpur (24), Balangir (19) and Boudh (15).

