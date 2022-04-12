5T Secy VK Pandian visits Tara Tarini Temple on last Tuesday of Chaitra Yatra

Today is the last Tuesday of the Chaitra Yatra.

By Sagarika Satapathy
5T Secy VK Pandian visits Tara Tarini Temple on last Tuesday of Chaitra Yatra
133

Insight Bureau:  Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian visited Ganjam district on Tuesday on the occasion of the annual Maa ‘Tara Tarini Chaitra Yatra’ which is observed during each Tuesday of the month of Chaitra.

Thousands of devotees from across the State and outside visit the 17th-century shrine to participate in the month-long weekly festival.

Today is the last Tuesday of the Chaitra Yatra.

Related Posts

Shocking! Man kills 5 Members of Elder Brother’s Family in…

NCST issues arrest warrant against Keonjhar Collector

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pandian also reviewed the progress work of the ongoing projects at Maa Tara Tarini temple.

5T Secy VK Pandian visits Tara Tarini Temple on last Tuesday of Chaitra Yatra

5T Secy VK Pandian visits Tara Tarini Temple on last Tuesday of Chaitra Yatra

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.