5T Secy VK Pandian visits Tara Tarini Temple on last Tuesday of Chaitra Yatra

Insight Bureau: Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian visited Ganjam district on Tuesday on the occasion of the annual Maa ‘Tara Tarini Chaitra Yatra’ which is observed during each Tuesday of the month of Chaitra.

Thousands of devotees from across the State and outside visit the 17th-century shrine to participate in the month-long weekly festival.

Today is the last Tuesday of the Chaitra Yatra.

Pandian also reviewed the progress work of the ongoing projects at Maa Tara Tarini temple.