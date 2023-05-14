100-Word Edit: Dillema of Congress in Karnataka

The Congress proved most of the pollsters wrong by securing an overwhelming majority in Karnataka Assembly Polls and returned to power with all its might. But, the road remains bumpy for the party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? Congress is in a dillema who to choose as the next CM. Both aspire to lead and have huge support base. It won’t be convince to placate the another by choosing one. The ball is in Sonia Gandhi’s court now.

In addition, the appointment of DGP Praveen Sood as the new CBI Director is not a good sign for the Congress at all.