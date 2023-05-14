100-Word Edit: SDC Expansion – The ‘Big Tribal Card’

By Sagar Satapathy
SDC Odisha Tribal Card

With the decision to expand the Special Development Council (SDC) from 9 districts to 23, the BJD Government in Odisha has sought to play the ‘Big Tribal Card’. The move is aimed at countering BJP which is trying to woo the Tribals by electing a Tribal Woman to the highest constitutional office in India.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: 9 Minutes of Disgrace to “Power”…

100-Word Edit: Naveen dares Odisha BJP

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

There is a big difference between the tribal-dominated districts and those having very minimal presence of tribals. Experts believe that addition of these 14 districts, won’t serve any purpose and call it an ‘election gimmick’. But, BJD sounds very optimistic and links it to tribal development.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.