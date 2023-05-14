100-Word Edit: SDC Expansion – The ‘Big Tribal Card’

With the decision to expand the Special Development Council (SDC) from 9 districts to 23, the BJD Government in Odisha has sought to play the ‘Big Tribal Card’. The move is aimed at countering BJP which is trying to woo the Tribals by electing a Tribal Woman to the highest constitutional office in India.

There is a big difference between the tribal-dominated districts and those having very minimal presence of tribals. Experts believe that addition of these 14 districts, won’t serve any purpose and call it an ‘election gimmick’. But, BJD sounds very optimistic and links it to tribal development.