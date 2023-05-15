TNI Morning News Headlines – May 15, 2023

➡️Newly elected Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das takes oath.
➡️Maoists observe bandh in Rayagada, demanding unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and an increment allowance of Rs 3,000 for members of ST and SC communities.
➡️Few hours after death of wife, husband died by suicide at Kantabanji area in Balangir district.
➡️India reports 801 new COVID-19 cases and 1,815 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 14,493.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 12 in two separate spurious liquor-related incidents Chengalpattu & Villupuram.
➡️Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on a 3-day visit to Egypt.
➡️Karnataka: Siddaramaiah and D.K.Shivakumar likely to share Chief Minister term.
➡️NIA raids 6 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with Terror funding case.
➡️Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain moves Supreme Court seeking bail in money laundering case against him.
➡️Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) results: 98.94% students pass Class 10 exam, 96.93 per cent clear Class 12.
➡️Sensex climbs 188.57 points to 62,216.47 in early trade; Nifty gains 48.9 points to 18,363.70.
➡️Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.24 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in Indian Premier League.
➡️Cyclone Mocha leaves trail of destruction in Bangladesh. At least 12,000 houses were destroyed fully or partially. No casualties reported.
