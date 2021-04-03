100-Word Edit: Deadly Covid Wave in India

The deadly Covid wave is here in India whether we admit or not. With 89,129 new positive cases, India reported the highest in the world today, leaving USA and Brazil behind. 714 deaths in a single day, made things worse.

Our people were complacent, did not wear masks, stopped following the Covid guidelines, aggravating the situation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The government was equally complacent; sent more vaccines abroad instead of vaccinating all at home. We thought we defeated Coronavirus. But, truth is otherwise.

The worst is here. But, everything is not lost. Buck stops with us. Let’s be alert to keep Coronavirus away.