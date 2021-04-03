TNI Morning News Headlines – April 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu attends 50th Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar today as Chief Guest.

➡️ Odisha reports 452 Covid-19 cases; Khordha records maximum 77 cases followed by Sundargarh (75) & Nuapada (71).

➡️ National Testing Agency (NTA) postpones ARPIT-2020 Examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2021.

➡️ 5-member central team visits Sundargarh NTPC Medical College to review infrastructural facilities for setting up second AIIMS in Odisha.

➡️ Ragging allegation surfaces at Odisha Medical College of Homoeopathy & Research in Sambalpur; probe underway.

➡️ Water sports facility inaugrated at Odisha’s Hirakud Dam, to boost tourist footfall

India News

➡️ India reports 89,129 new COVID 19 cases, 44,202 recoveries and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours; biggest one-day jump since start of October.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,23,92,260 including 6,58,909 active cases, 1,15,69,241 cured cases & 1,64,110 deaths.

➡️ 24,69,59,192 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 2nd April 2021. Of these, a total of 10,46,605 samples were tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Maharashtra: Pune district reports 9,086 fresh COVID19 cases, 6,000 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 4,174 fresh COVID19 cases, Punjab 2903 new COVID 19 cases, Haryana 1,861 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ President Kovind was shifted from ICU to a special room in Delhi AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ CBSE decides not to reduce syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 for academic year 2021-22.

➡️ Calcutta University secures first place among Indian universities in Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020.

➡️ An encounter breaks out between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

➡️ 41 crude bombs recovered from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district: Election Commission.

➡️ CRPF 85 Battalion in Cherpal neutralised an 8-kg IED planted by naxals in a forest in Bijapur today.

➡️ CovidVaccine in 3rd trimester can transfer antibodies to baby.

World News

➡️ Death toll rises to 51 in Taiwan Train derailment tragedy.

➡️ The US Capitol locked down due to security incident after a Capitol Police officer died after a car rammed into law enforcement at a security barricade: US Media.

➡️ Biden lifts Trump-imposed sanctions, visa restrictions on International Criminal Court officials.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 130 million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.86 million.