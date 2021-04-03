Odisha Govt to build 1,000 km Roads, 30 Bridges in 2021-22

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government plans to invest Rs 2300 crore to construct 1,000 km of roads and 30 bridges in 2021-22, announced the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating a bridge near Kainphulia Chhak in Ganjam district today.

Also, Rs 1000 crore will be spent on Biju Setu Yojana and Rs 2000 crore on Rural Roads this year.

Built by replacing two old bridges, which were constructed in British era, the new bridge will reduce distance from Aska, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur and other cities to Bhubaneswar.

This will facilitate the communication of more than three and a half lakh people & further improve the district’s trade and tourism.