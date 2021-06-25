100-Word Edit: Crackdown on Fake Social Media Profiles

A lot of clarity is needed. And, more should be done.

By Sagar Satapathy
Centre has finally woken up to the menace of impersonation and fake profiles on Social Media platforms after it found itself at the receiving end. The new rules mandate all major social media networks to take down all fake accounts within 24 hours of the complaint by the user.

This is a welcome move to stop abuse of social media profiles of influential people. But, is it enough? Will it serve the purpose?

Social Media is full of hatred, lies and misinformation. Targeting individuals using fake profiles, has become a new normal. Govt must extend the scrutiny beyond just impersonation.

