TNI Morning News Headlines – June 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2912 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 1675 quarantine and 1237 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 401 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (382) and Balasore (220).

➡️ 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,801.

➡️ 3486 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,56,498.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to announce the HSC Matric, State Open School Certificate & Madhyama Exams 2021 at 4 pm today.

➡️ As per the tradition, during ‘Anabasara’ period, ‘Pati dian’ is offered puja in Shree Mandira.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday laid foundation stone for liquid oxygen plants in 8 Districts Headquarters Hospitals.

India News

➡️ India reports 51,667 new COVID 19 cases, 64,527 recoveries and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,01,34,445 including 6,12,868 active cases, 2,91,28,267 cured cases & 3,93,310 deaths.

➡️ Total of 30,79,48,744 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 96.61%; positivity rate stands at 3.04%.

➡️ A total of 39,95,68,448 samples tested up to June 24. Of which 17,35,781 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia to hold weekly review meeting later today.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed first-hand the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier in Kochi; India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier will be commissioned next year.

➡️ A portion of a building collapsed in the Fort area of Mumbai; 40 people have been rescued, no injuries reported.

➡️ Reliance Jio and Google have jointly developed ‘Made for India smartphone — ‘JioPhone Next’.

➡️ Sensex slips 13.51 points in the opening trade, currently at 52,685.49; Nifty at 15,790.20.

➡️ Rupee inches 4 paise higher to 74.14 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ China launches first Bullet Train in Tibet, close to Indian Border.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes 43 km N of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 04:34:44 IST: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ US Confirms Wuhan Virus sequences were removed from Database.

➡️ Singapore plans out new normal life with COVID-19 endemic.

➡️ WHO uncovers problems at Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at Russia’s Ufa plant.

➡️ Kabul could fall to Taliban before end of the year, western analysts.